VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 2,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on VIQ Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.95% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

