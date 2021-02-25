Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

