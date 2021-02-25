Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VST opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

