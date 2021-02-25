Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VVNT stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after buying an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

