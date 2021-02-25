VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0011 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.95 million and $225,745.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00741156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00036390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

