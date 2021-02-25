Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VCMMF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Vocus Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

