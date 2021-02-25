VouchForMe 1-Day Volume Tops $2,149.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $231,990.38 and approximately $2,149.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

