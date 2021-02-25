Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,225 Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

