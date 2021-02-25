Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 99,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,639,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

PGF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

