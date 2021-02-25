Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after purchasing an additional 673,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 452,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,528,000 after purchasing an additional 298,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

