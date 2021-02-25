Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.