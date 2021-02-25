Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.96. 299,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

