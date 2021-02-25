Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

