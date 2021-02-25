Walter Noot Sells 3,148 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 3,148 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $289,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08.

USNA stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

