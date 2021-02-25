WAM Capital Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 34.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 80,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$166,619.02 ($119,013.58).

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

