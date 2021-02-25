Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Washington Federal worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $381,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $214,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

