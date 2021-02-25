Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 5.1%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.37. 1,001,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 864,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

WPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 561,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.