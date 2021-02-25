Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after purchasing an additional 267,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

