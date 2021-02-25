Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $258.13

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.13, but opened at $229.00. Wayfair shares last traded at $289.93, with a volume of 49,510 shares trading hands.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average of $277.55.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

