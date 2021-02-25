WaykiChain Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.00735262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00031387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.