WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 285 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

