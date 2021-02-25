WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $216,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

