WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

