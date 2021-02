WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $6.39. WebSafety shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

