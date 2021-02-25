WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

