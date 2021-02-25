Wedbush Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $369.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.34 and a 200-day moving average of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,963,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,502,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

