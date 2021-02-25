Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: NGD) recently:

2/22/2021 – New Gold was given a new $2.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

2/12/2021 – New Gold was given a new $2.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – New Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 9,167,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

