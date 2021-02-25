Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.