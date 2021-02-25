Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

