Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

