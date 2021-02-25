Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $352,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $579.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.57.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

