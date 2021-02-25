Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $411,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

