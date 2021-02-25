Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

