Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

