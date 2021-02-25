Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $66.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 196,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.