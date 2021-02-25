Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29), but opened at GBX 23 ($0.30). Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 32,083 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 16.98.

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) Company Profile (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

