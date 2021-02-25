Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 499,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 254,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 16.98. The firm has a market cap of £41.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.57.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

