Werner Kroll Sells 5,283 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Werner Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,790. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

