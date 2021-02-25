Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley Sells 5,868 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42.

On Monday, November 30th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

