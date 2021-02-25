Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

