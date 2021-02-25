Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

WLK stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

