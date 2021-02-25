Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 61.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.89. 5,979,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.67. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.