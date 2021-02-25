Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,235. The company has a market cap of $403.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

