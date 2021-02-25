WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE WOW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.