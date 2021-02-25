William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,020 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Spectrum Brands worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE SPB opened at $80.71 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.