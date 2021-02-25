William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 21,533 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after acquiring an additional 239,296 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

