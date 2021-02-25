William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

