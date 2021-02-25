William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,858 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.