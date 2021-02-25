William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

