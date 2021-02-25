William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.